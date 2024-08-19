Six documents signed, joint statement adopted during Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan signed six documents, including three agreements and three memorandums, and adopted a joint statement during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Baku. The signing ceremony took place in the Azerbaijani leader’s residence Zagulba.

Apart from a joint statement, intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in food safety, quarantine and plant protection, healthcare, medical education and science areas were inked.

Moreover, memorandums of understanding on issues of labor inspection and climate change were signed.