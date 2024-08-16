Ukraine launches 105 shells at Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked six districts of the Belgorod Region with 105 munitions over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekino District, 55 munitions were fired during ten shelling attacks and nine drone strikes. One of the UAVs was shot down in the town of Shebekino. The settlements of Krasnoye, Leninsky, Murom, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Sereda, and the farming communities of Balki and Pankov. One civilian was wounded," he wrote, adding that seven cars, two apartment houses, three private residences, an administrative building on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, and a power line were damaged.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky District was attacked with seven munitions and two drones. Two private houses and a public facility were damaged, two cars were completely burned. In the Valuysky District, five drones were fired at three settlements, two houses were damaged. Shrapnel struck equipment at an agricultural enterprise.

Eight shells and five drones were fired at the Borisovsky and Volokonovsky districts. No aftermath occurred.

"In the Grayvoronsky District, the villages of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Dronovka, Dunayka and Poroz were attacked by five drones and 24 munitions during four shelling attacks. Two private houses, two cars and a building were damaged. Five civilians were wounded," Gladkov reported.

According to the governor, 11 munitions and two drones were fired at the Belgorod District, one car was damaged.