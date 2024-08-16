Russian forces conduct massive strike on Ukrainian communication systems in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has conducted a massive strike on the Ukrainian military’s communication systems on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Management tools play a huge role in military activities these days, which is why they are a priority target for our operators. In the Kakhovka area, the drone teams of an Arctic brigade detected several antennas and transponders that the enemy was using to operate its unmanned aerial vehicles and destroyed them with FPV drones," he wrote on Telegram.

Saldo pointed out that Russian paratroopers had used quadcopters loaded with explosives to wipe out a large number of Starlink antennas on the right bank of the Dnieper. "Enemy troops were hiding them in partially destroyed buildings but they failed to escape the watchful eyes of Russian air reconnaissance. Ukrainian militants used the items that were destroyed to operate drones terrorizing civilians on the left bank. Our fighters expect that the intensity of enemy air attacks will decline after these strikes," the regional governor added.