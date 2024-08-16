LUGANSK, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command has been transferring frontline medics and volunteers, including foreign ones, who can provide medical assistance to soldiers, from the Kharkov Region to the Sumy Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"They have been moving combat medics and volunteer organizations, including foreign ones, that can give medical assistance to Ukrainian militants to help out medics from units deployed to the Sumy Region," Marochko said.

He suggested that the move comes as Kiev was not prepared for heavy "sanitary and irretrievable losses" when it planned its attack on the Kursk Region. Amid a lack of medics in the Kharkov area, "irretrievable losses" have been rising in Ukraine’s 57th motorized, 92nd assault and 36th marine brigades, Marochko explained.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a major offensive in the borderline Russian region. Air raid sirens have repeatedly rung out there. The majority of residents of the region’s border areas have been relocated to more safer places. Over 720 people have been evacuated from the Kursk Region over the past day alone, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said. According to the ministry, more than 9,500 people are staying at temporary accommodations. A federal level emergency has been declared there.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost roughly 2,640 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to wipe out Ukrainian formations continues.