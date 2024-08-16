Implementation of Russian, North Korean agreements ensures regional stability — Putin

TOKYO, August 16. /TASS/. The implementation of agreements between Russia and North Korea contributes to stability and security in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a congratulatory telegram on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, the Liberation Day.

"The two countries pay tribute to the soldiers of the Red Army and the Korean patriots who fought shoulder to shoulder for Korea's liberation. What is important is that the bonds of friendship and mutual assistance consolidated in those days of the grim war still now serves as a reliable basis for the development of good neighborly relations between the two countries," North Korea’s KCNA news agency quoted the message as saying.

The letter "expressed belief that to thoroughly implement the agreements reached at the recent talks held in Pyongyang would continue to promote the expansion of the reciprocal cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

"This fully conforms to the interests of the two peoples and will contribute to ensuring the regional stability and security," the document says, according to KCNA.

On June 19, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, an agreement on cooperation in health care, medical education and science, and an agreement on the construction of a road bridge over the Tumanaya River on the border between the two countries.