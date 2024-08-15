Kremlin aide underscores importance of maritime drone projects

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, the former secretary of the Security Council and aide to the Russian president in charge of national maritime policies, described projects to create uncrewed surface and underwater vehicles as an important area for Russian researchers and the defense industry.

"Approaches to priorities in shipbuilding changed in various periods of history. Today, projects to create unmanned surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles have become an important area," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

In his words, unmanned surface and underwater drones have a huge number of advantages, including minimal crew losses, high maneuverability and ability to travel at high speeds.