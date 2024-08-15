Putin, Uzbek president discuss allied relations in phone call initiated by Tashkent

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan have discussed bilateral cooperation in a phone call initiated by Tashkent, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties touched upon the key aspects of cooperation between the two countries, which is rapidly developing in various areas," the statement reads. "Both parties reaffirmed their determination to continue strengthening allied relations and strategic partnership," the Kremlin press service added.

The two leaders also discussed "pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, particularly in light of Russia’s current presidency of the BRICS group," the statement notes.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Mirziyoyev agreed to maintain contact.

The two leaders previously held a conversation on July 24, the Uzbek president’s birthday. They confirmed plans to boost strategic partnership between Moscow and Tashkent.

Putin and Mirziyoyev share friendly relations and hold telephone conversations on a regular basis to discuss the most pressing issues regarding bilateral relations.