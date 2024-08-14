West 'deaf, blind' to Ukraine’s attacks on civilians — envoy

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The collective West is deaf and blind when it comes to the crimes of the Kiev regime in the Ukrainian conflict zone, but it sees everything crystal clear regarding the humanitarian situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said at a briefing.

"If we diagnosed them, then blindness and deafness would be the verdict. The West’s selective vision shows up, however, when talking about the humanitarian situation on the battlefield," the ambassador said. Miroshnik recalled that the day before, the Russian delegation in the UN Security Council held an Arria formula meeting, which considered Kiev’s crimes along the line of engagement and border regions.

The Westerners, in addressing the meeting, "borrowed from their trusty playbook which they receive from some kind of command center," the diplomat noted. He stressed that the playbook goes something like this: "we do not know what is going on there, we do not want to know, but Russia is guilty, and you can’t say otherwise." Russia is then forced to assert that creating some kind of "fictional world of its own" does not lead to the peaceful resolution of any crises, including the Ukrainian conflict, Miroshnik added.

According to the diplomat, it is "very hard" to swallow this most inappropriate reaction from the West to the recent terrorist attack on the Kursk Region as well as all other crimes by the Kiev regime.