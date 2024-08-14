Zelensky regime's nuclear terrorism at ZNPP shows world just how dangerous it is — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) illustrates the danger that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's regime poses to the entire world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary in connection with the developments around Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian neo-Nazis, exercising the carte blanche given by their Western handlers for rogue raids into Russian regions, on August 11 struck the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with a kamikaze drone from Kiev-controlled Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region. As a result, a fire broke out at the site where the station’s cooling towers are located. Luckily, it was promptly localized, and the threat of an accident was quashed," the diplomat said.

"This act of nuclear terrorism has once again shown the danger the entire world faces from the Zelensky regime, incited by the West to new criminal ventures by way of continuous supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev and regular financial support to it," she emphasized.

On August 11, Ukrainian drones delivered two direct strikes on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP, which resulted in a fire. The main fire was extinguished by Emergencies Ministry units by 11:30 p.m. that same day. Director of the plant Yury Chernichuk said earlier that plastic separation devices were the main fire source, adding that the drone with incendiary agent entered the cooling tower from the top and detonated there.

The fire did not affect the NPP’s operation, as the plant is shut down, and the attacked towers were not involved in the cooling process. Background radiation at the Zaporozhye nuke plant, in the adjacent city of Energodar and across the Zaporozhye Region remains within the norm.