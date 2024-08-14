Russia consulting with friendly countries about Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Region — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia is holding closed-door consultations with friendly countries about Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"There are now, let's say, closed-door consultations underway, and I think that our partners will be able to express their own point of view in relation to the processes that are taking place," the diplomat said at a news conference. "At least, at yesterday’s [informal UN Security Council Arria Formula] meeting, representatives of some African countries, the People's Republic of China, and some other countries that have a clear view on, and adequately assess the situation, they at least expressed concern about the ongoing processes in the Kursk area."

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 others, including 10 children, the latest data show. Hospitals have admitted 69 people. Of them, 17 are in serious condition.

More than 120,000 people left the Kursk Region areas close to the Ukrainian border, or were evacuated. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk area.