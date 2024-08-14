Drones attack apartment building in Shebekino, no casualties

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked an apartment building in the town of Shebekino not far from the border with multiple drones, setting fire to one of the apartments and damaging walls, but causing no casualties, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As a result of multiple drone attacks on an apartment building in the town of Shebekino, causing a fire and partial collapse in one of its apartments. Also, a gas pipe was damaged," he wrote.

In a separate development, an outbuilding was damaged in the village of Ustinka near the region’s administrative center Belgorod. No casualties were reported as well.

Damage is being assessed. First responders have been dispatched to the scenes.