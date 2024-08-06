BAKU, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost more than 115,000 troops in the last two months, lives it could have saved had it accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal in June, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"The territory liberated by our forces in these two months has covered 420 square kilometers and, according to our defense ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 115,000 troops. This is a big number - 115,000, nearly 60,000 a month. But this could have been stopped if the conditions set forth by our president were observed. So now it’s clear what we have to do - our troops are moving forward," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, Ukraine has lost more than 3,000 armored vehicles and more than 3,000 military automobiles since June 14.