No peace summit on Ukraine with Russia’s participation currently planned — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. No peace summit on Ukraine with Russia’s participation is currently in the works, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"First of all, so far, there is no summit with Russia’s participation being planned. From time to time, we hear such sporadic musings on Russia’s participation which actually were initiated by a large number of participants of the first event of this kind," he said.

"And these participants were rather insistently saying what we’d said, that there is no sense, no practical application of an event deciding Ukraine’s fate without Russia’s participation. It is impossible and pointless," Peskov added.

According to him, opinions have been voiced that Russia might be invited to a future event of this kind. "The event is not attended for the sake of some protocol or mere presence. The event is attended in order to discuss a specific agenda but no agenda that suits us has been voiced. At least, no such agenda was articulated in the context of preparations for any such conferences," the Kremlin official said.