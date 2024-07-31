{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia surging twofold — Putin

"Trade and economic ties are developing quite successfully lately, despite the pandemic and all the developments taking place around Russia, and restrictions associated with it," the Russian leader said

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian-Indonesian trade turnover increased twofold in recent years, despite the coronavirus pandemic and Western sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto.

"Trade and economic ties are developing quite successfully lately, despite the pandemic and all the developments taking place around Russia, and restrictions associated with it," the Russian leader said.

"The trade turnover is on the rise, it grew twofold in recent years," Putin noted. "This is a very good trend and it continues making us happy," the head of state added.

"We also expressed hope that the agreement on the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia actually prepared for signing thus far will also play a very positive role, a noticeable role in development of our economic ties," Putin said.

"The market of the Eurasian Economic Union is rather large, receptive, but the market of Indonesia, the country with the population close to 300 mln, is also of high interest for Russia," Putin added.

Foreign policy, Vladimir Putin, Trade & Cooperation
Russian diplomat slams YouTube for censoring dissenting voices on Washington's orders
According to Andrey Nastasyin, tech giants from California’s Silicon Valley "act on orders from US special services to promote the ideology of the current White House administration"
Indonesian president-elect to arrive in Russia later on Wednesday — embassy
The election in Indonesia, where more than 204 mln people have the right to vote, is considered the largest direct election in the world
Ukrainian president signed law authorizing foreign debt repayment freeze
Speakers state the threat of the default that can be announced by Ukraine since May 2024
Both US parties exploit 'factors of Russia, Putin' in election race — Kremlin spokesman
"It’s an inevitable reality that we face, to our regret, in the United States," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Kamala Harris may name her running mate on August 5 — Reuters
The name of her vice presidential pick has not been disclosed
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Turkey denounces assassination of Hamas political chief in Tehran — MFA
Turkey will "continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people," the ministry noted
Missile hitting Hamas political leader’s residence in Tehran launched from other state
The Palestinian radical movement Hamas said earlier that Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine would have remained whole if Kiev had listened to Moscow — Foreign Ministry
"Zelensky traded a unique, truly advantageous position for the West's promise to make him Russia’s conqueror," Maria Zakharova said
Top Hamas leader killed in direct missile strike — TV
It is reported that at the time of the attack, Hanieyh was staying at a special residence for war veterans in northern Tehran
Blocking oil transit ‘devised’ in Brussels, not Kiev — Hungarian top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that the suspension of the transit of Russian oil undermined the energy security of the two EU states and was a direct violation of the association agreement with the EU
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Rostec chief tells Putin about use of Supercam drones in special operation
The Supercam UAV is produced in both reconnaissance version and kamikaze versions
Russian diplomat slams US, Japan for laying ground for major conflict in Asia-Pacific
Andrey Nastasyin pointed to the creation of a joint headquarters tasked with guiding the actions of the two allies in a combat situation, as well as to plans to sharply increase training activities and expand US military bases on Japan’s Okinawa Island, equipping them with new fire weapons
Putin, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto meet in Kremlin
The talks with a limited circle of delegates are taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Erdogan says will complain to Pope Francis about LGBT propaganda during Olympic opening
The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a manifestation of disrespect to the entire Christian and Muslim world, the Turkish leader said
Ukrainian army unsuccessfully counterattacks near Volchansk for two months — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian units had started "taking more active action" near Volchansk, "putting pressure" on Ukrainian forces holding positions of secondary importance
Hezbollah launches drones toward Israel in response to strike on Beirut
Fighters launched several squadrons of suicide drones toward the Upper and Western Galilee
Erdogan urges global community to stop Israel until it is too late
The Turkish president emphasized that he would not be intimidated by any threats from "computer clowns"
State Duma lawmakers introduce bill on compulsory military service for new citizens
According to the bill, failure to fulfill this obligation may become grounds for withdrawal of citizenship
Trump says Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race is 'first coup' in US history
"The Democrats staged a coup against the president of the United States. They went to him and told him: 'You are leaving. You are way down in the poll'," Donald Trump said
Russian Baltic Fleet ships wrap up visit to Cuba, head to Atlantic
After putting out to sea, the patrol ship Neustrashimy, the training ship Smolny and the tanker Yelnya will continue to complete missions of their long-range voyage
Russian corvette, Indian frigate conduct exercise in Gulf of Finland
The crews of the Russian and Indian ships jointly practiced the search for floating mines with radio-technical equipment
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian weapon emplacement near Belogorovka in LPR
It is reported that no enemy activity was observed in that frontline area
Russian Navy outstrips world’s leading navies — official
As for the competition between the world’s navies, I think we are the best, Viktor Yevtukhov said
No threat to joint projects with Russia after elections in Venezuela — Russian Ambassador
Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the elections in Venezuela on July 28
Northern Fleet forces deploy to Barents Sea in Russian Navy’s sweeping drills
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov designated the deployment of the Northern Fleet’s naval strike group
Ukraine, West comprehend lost territories impossible to take back militarily — FT
According to the journalist Gideon Rachman, both Ukraine and the West comprehend that the Ukrainian troops would not be able to take back all territories, but do not acknowledge that in public
Russian troops liberate Leninskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 315 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers
Russian troops receive new batch of advanced Malva motorized artillery systems
As its major advantage, the Malva features higher maneuverability and is quick to deploy and change its firing position, which is very important in intense counterbattery warfare in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, Rostec Conventional Armament, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Cluster Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Israel closes northern part of airspace due to tensions with Lebanon — media
Hadera is located in Israel’s Northern District, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa, a major city in the country’s north
Venezuela severs diplomatic ties with Peru after foreign minister’s remarks on elections
Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea called opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez a true president of the Bolivarian Republic
Kiev's statements about readiness for talks 'scholastic without details' — Kremlin
Earlier Podolyak, who had previously stated unequivocally that direct talks with Moscow would be impossible, supported the idea of contacts but said that Kiev insisted on "territorial integrity"
Russian State Duma approves law banning ‘trash streams’
The document also gives Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog the right to manage communication networks based on directives by the prosecutor general and his deputies in order to remove the banned information
Rostec steps up production of glide bombs of all calibers
Such munitions with gliding modules are actively used in the special military operation
Israel’s strikes on Lebanon seen as blatant violation on int’l law — Russian ministry
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that Israeli forces had delivered a strike on Beirut targeting a Hezbollah commander who was responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams
New Iranian president meets Hamas leader, expresses hope for ‘destruction’ of Israel
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the people of Iran have always hated Israel's crimes and aggression, supported the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people and will continue this support with greater strength
Ukrainians should decide whether they want to give up territories — top Austrian diplomat
Alexander Schallenberg emphasized that there could be no negotiations on Ukraine without Kiev
Kiev has no will for peace — Russian MFA about prospects for negotiations
Earlier, Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kiev was ready for talks with Moscow, but on conditions based on "the concept of international law"
Russia sees no basis for strategic stability dialogue with US — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed to statements by Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart, who had said that Russia linked the resumption of arms control dialogue with the need for the US to end its support for the Kiev regime
Spain permits Russian frigate to dock in country
Earlier reports said that the ship’s crew was experiencing issues with calling at ports due to anti-Russia sanctions imposed at the end of June
Iranian spiritual leader condemns insult to Christ at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper"
Russia’s Belousov warned US’ Austin about potential uncontrollable escalation — diplomat
The Russian Defense Minister and the US Secretary of Defense had a phone call on July 12
Rostec fulfills 100% of state defense order on equipment demanded in special op zone
Sergey Chemezov noted that all major branches of Rostec are involved in supplying the Russian army with equipment
No comments from IDF on reports of death of Hamas Politburo head Haniyeh
The Israeli military told CNN that it "does not comment on reports in foreign media"
US military lacks capacity to prevail in combat — report
According to the commission, "the US defense industrial base (DIB) is unable to meet the equipment, technology, and munitions needs of the United States and its allies and partners"
Middle East on brink of major conflict, Russian diplomat warns
It is reported that the entire region seeks to avoid a tragic scenario
Press review: West sees window for Ukraine negotiations and Israel hits back at Hezbollah
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 31st
Kremlin warns outside countries against fueling unrest in Venezuela
"It is very important that attempts to shake the situation in Venezuela are not fueled by third countries, third parties, so that Venezuela is free from external interference," Dmitry Peskov said
Trump slams opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics 'disgrace'
The Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 to August 11
Erdogan warns that Turkey may enter Israel
According to the television channel, this way the Turkish leader reiterated his readiness to support Palestine by any means
Press review: World reacts to Maduro's re-election and Israel-Lebanon war still on table
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 30th
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Russia develops remotely controlled vehicle to deliver munitions to battlefield — Rostec
According to Sergey Chemezov, the vehicle is now being tested by the military, which will be followed by mass production
French politician calls for dissolving European Union
Florian Philippot lambasted Brussels for the way it treated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "after he visited Ukraine and Russia on a peacemaking mission"
Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran
Haniyeh has led the Hamas Political Bureau since 2017
Potential military conflict over Taiwan to be global in scope — top US diplomat
"We have 50% of [the] container traffic going through the Taiwan Strait every single day, 70% of the semiconductors manufactured on Taiwan <…> which is exactly why all of us are focused on trying to make sure that peace and stability are preserved, that the status quo is maintained," Antony Blinken said
Russia - Iran strategic partnership will create advantages for both countries — expert
The West will try to sow discord in our relations in every way, knowing what huge advantages the agreement on strategic cooperation between the two countries will bring, Professor Ruhollah Modabber said
Haniyeh's assassination aims at dragging Iran into major conflict with Israel — expert
The military operation in the Palestinian enclave, "which has lasted for 10 months, has put Netanyahu under domestic and international pressure due to his inability to secure Israel's borders because of the Shiite Hezbollah’s shellings from the north, as well as the conflict in Gaza," Mehdi Seif Tabrizi believes
Losing two villages in DPR heavy blow for Ukrainian army — NYT
On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk
Olympic opening ceremony testifies to decay of Western elites — Poland’s Kaczynski
The leader of Poland's Law and Justice party said this trend "threatens the future of the Christian civilization, which most is the most human-friendly one in the history of the world"
Israel’s strike on Beirut seen as attempt to restore hegemony in region — Hamas
The Palestinian movement expressed solidarity with the Hezbollah and blamed the US administration for Israel’s actions as it "continues its open political and military support [for Israel], provoking it to commit more crimes that are wrecking peace and stability in the Middle East"
Defense minister congratulates military units with Yevgenovka liberation
The regiment also fought neo-Nazis in Berdychi, Orlovka, Semenovka and Novoalexandrovka
Russia slams Finland’s military drills near its borders as NATO provocation
Helsinki carries out such actions as part of Finland’s accelerated integration into NATO, Andrey Nastasyin said
Two Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburb
"The strike was delivered in the vicinity of the Bahman hospital some 100 meters of the Hezbollah office" in southern part of Beirut, the source said
IOC removes video with main episodes of Paris Olympics opening ceremony
In particular, organizers of the ceremony were accused of disrespect to religious people because of mockery of the Last Supper picture by Leonardo da Vinci
Top Israeli diplomat threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s fate
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Turkish president "follows in the footsteps" of the former Iraq leader
Ukraine blackmails Hungary, Slovakia by blocking Russian oil supplies — Russia's MFA
"Today Zelensky’s curators set the goal of breaking completely Russia’s energy cooperation with the European countries that are still guided by their own national interests and sound economic considerations," Andrey Nastasyin said
Russian snipers thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in south Donetsk area
The distance to the enemy equaled almost 1.5 km
Russia to take countermeasures if Japan provides lethal weapons for Kiev — MFA
Both sides, Andrey Nastasyin pointed out, "make a secret of the fact that the new agreements concern the export to the United States of Japanese-made-anti-missile missiles"
Malian authorities say terrorists were trained by Ukrainian instructors
The Malian authorities have established that training of rebels was organized in Mauritania
European diplomats, military don’t expect Ukraine to have frontline successes — media
"Russia’s breaking through the second line of Ukraine’s defenses is "just a matter of time," the sources say
UN gravely concerned over Israeli strike at Beirut — Secretary General’s Office
The United Nations also called on all sides to adhere to their obligations under the international law
Up to 1,000 militants attack Russian fighters in Mali — statement
It is reported that on July 25, the militants attacked again, "but thanks to the coordinated actions of storm troopers and Malian servicemen, the attempted attack was repelled"
Iran condemns Israeli attack on Beirut
The Iranian foreign ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take measures against Israel and its threats to “Lebanon’s security, regional and international stability”
Political assassination of Hamas leader to fuel tensions in Middle East — Russian embassy
The embassy pointed out that diplomats "were shocked by the brazen assassination of the Hamas political bureau chief in Tehran"
Number of casualties from Israeli airstrike on Beirut rises to 68 — officials
According to the Health Ministry, 14 people are in serious condition
Iran sees US as hostile, will bolster ties with Russia — analyst
"Throughout history, the US and the West looked at Iran, and the world in general, as colonies," Iranian political scientist Professor Ruhollah Modabber said
Assassination of Hamas Politburo head to strengthen bonds between Iran, Palestine — Tehran
According to Nasser Kanaani, "relevant agencies" of the Islamic republic continue looking into the incident
Polish authorities preparing mass evacuation plans for possible war
The Polish interior minister also said that Warsaw planned to annually allocate 0.15% of the country’s GDP on civil defense, particularly spending some 1.5 bln euros on the construction of shelters
Russia’s new gains bring closer liberation of Seversk, Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
These are small communities but the Ukrainian army has turned them into its strongholds, Denis Pushilin said
Hamas Politburo head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran — Palestinian movement
Previously, the Tasnim news agency reported on Haniyeh’s demise
Russian forces expand bridgehead for liberation of Makeyevka in LPR — military expert
As for the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, there are battles near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky and Makeyevka, Andrey Marochko said
The US national debt has surpassed $35 trillion
Killing of Haniyeh in Israeli attack may destabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
"We think that such actions are aimed against attempts to bring peace to the region or that they may even destabilize further the already tense situation," Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow cautions Germany any military plants in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets
The German military factory in Ukraine is estimated at 100 million euros, Andrey Nastasyin said
Russian lawmakers adopt law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining
The requirements for the activities of individuals and legal entities engaged in digital currency mining will be established by the Russian government together with the Bank of Russia
UK loses ground in global manufacturing rankings, Russia gains — The Times
China topped the rating, followed by the US
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 143 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 710 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day
Blinken says US not involved in Hamas chief’s assassination
"It's vitally important to hopefully put things on a better path for more enduring peace and more enduring security, so that focus remains," the top diplomat said
US-backed attempted state coup underway in Venezuela, says defense chief
"What we witness today is another state coup being organized by far-right extremists backed by imperialistic forces namely by the North American imperialism and its allies," Vladimir Padrino Lopez said
Death toll of Israeli strike at Beirut grows to 3, 73 injured — Health Ministry
The removal of the debris continues
Iranian authorities investigate assassination of Hamas Politburo head in Tehran
"As a result of this incident, he and one of his bodyguards died as martyrs," the statement says
Belarus’ Lukashenko pardons German citizen sentenced to capital punishment
"The head of state, taking into account all the circumstances, has decided to pardon the convict," the statement reads
Russia almost overtakes US in LNG supplies to Europe in July — Bloomberg
According to the agency, it beсame possible due to decline in demand on US LNG in Europe
Third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load special warheads into aircraft weapons and make flights to the designated patrol areas
Hamas political chief killed as 'airborne projectile' hits his residence — media
The investigation is currently underway
US unable to compete with Russia, China alone — report
The RAND Corporation think tank highlighted the need for the US to strengthen its allies
Leader's assassination to negatively affect Hamas' communication with Israel — Russian MFA
On July 30, Israeli Air Force jets fired four missiles at Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold
Iran demands that UN Security Council condemn Israeli strike at Beirut
The Iranian mission also noted that "the only way to restore peace and stability in the region is to achieve an immediate, total and permanent end of the Israeli occupation, aggression and crimes of genocide"
