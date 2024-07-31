Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia surging twofold — Putin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian-Indonesian trade turnover increased twofold in recent years, despite the coronavirus pandemic and Western sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto.

"Trade and economic ties are developing quite successfully lately, despite the pandemic and all the developments taking place around Russia, and restrictions associated with it," the Russian leader said.

"The trade turnover is on the rise, it grew twofold in recent years," Putin noted. "This is a very good trend and it continues making us happy," the head of state added.

"We also expressed hope that the agreement on the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia actually prepared for signing thus far will also play a very positive role, a noticeable role in development of our economic ties," Putin said.

"The market of the Eurasian Economic Union is rather large, receptive, but the market of Indonesia, the country with the population close to 300 mln, is also of high interest for Russia," Putin added.