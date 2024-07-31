Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian weapon emplacement near Belogorovka in LPR

LUGANSK, July 31. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian firing position with two enemy crews near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Near Belogorovka, an enemy fire emplacement with the machinegun and grenade launcher crews was destroyed. Data recorders uncovered a position of Ukrainian militants that delivered fire at our frontiers from an automatic grenade launcher and a heavy machinegun. After further reconnoitering the area and forcing the enemy to open fire, artillery delivered a strike using the target coordinates," Marochko said.

No "enemy activity" was observed in that frontline area after the Ukrainian weapon emplacement was destroyed by the Russian artillery strike, the military expert said.