Moscow cautions Germany any military plants in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Any military factories in Ukraine regardless of their affiliation will be legitimate targets of the Russian Armed Forces, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin told a briefing on Wednesday.

"It became known on July 24 that the German conglomerate Rheinmetall had received an official order on the construction of an ammunition factory in Ukraine," the Russian diplomat said.

"In this regard, we reiterate that any factories in Ukraine are the legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces. Any military factories," the deputy spokesman stressed.

The German military factory in Ukraine is estimated at 100 million euros, the Russian diplomat said.

"As distinct from investment in development and recovery, the Western military is not shy about spending money on arms production. Making money on war and blood has always been and remains the tradition of Western money-mongers," he stressed.