Rostec fulfills 100% of state defense order on equipment demanded in special op zone

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Rostec is fulfilling 99.5% of the state defense order, and 100% of the order for equipment specifically required in the special military operation zone, CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Rostec, as in previous years, traditionally has a high percentage of fulfillment of the state defense order: 99.5%. At the same time, the fulfillment of the state defense order for equipment that is especially needed in the special military operation zone is 100%," he said.

Chemezov added that all major branches of Rostec are involved in supplying the Russian army with equipment.