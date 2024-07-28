Putin welcomes foreign sailors at Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed foreign sailors who took part in the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"I congratulate you on your participation in the celebration of Navy Day," the head of state said, addressing the crews of several foreign combat ships that took part in the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg to mark the 328th anniversary of the Russian Navy.

Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief Putin, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev sailed aboard a presidential review boat along parade formations of combat ships on the Neva River, including several foreign naval vessels. Putin congratulated their crews on Russia’s Navy Day.

The foreign combat ships that participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River included the Algerian Navy’s training ship Soummam, the Chinese guided missile destroyer Jiaozuo and the Indian Navy’s frigate Tabar.

This year, Russia’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River involved 20 Russian surface ships and gunboats, four sailing vessels and a submarine.