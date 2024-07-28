More participants to attend Eurasian security conference this year — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28. /TASS/. The number of participants in the international conference on Eurasian security to be held in Minsk this fall will grow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in conclusion of the visit to Malaysia.

"There will already be the second conference on the European security in Minsk this year, in October. The number of participants will increase there," the minister said.

"We will consistently promote this topic together with Belarusian allies," Lavrov added. The interest in the conference is great, he noted.

The second international high level conference on Eurasian security is planned to be held in Minsk on October 31 - November 1. The first conference was held in the Belarusian capital on October 26-27 of the last year.