Lavrov discusses energy security with Chinese, Laotian counterparts — MFA

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the foreign ministers of China and Laos, Wang Yi and Saleumxay Kommasith, discussed regional energy and food security on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports following the trilateral meeting.

"The focus was on practical aspects of cooperation to ensure regional food and energy security, develop transport interconnectivity," the ministry said.

The parties also discussed key international and regional topics, issues of interaction in ASEAN-centric mechanisms.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the top diplomats of the three countries agreed to continue contacts.

Lavrov is on a visit to Laos from July 25 to 27. Prior to that, he held a number of bilateral meetings. He is scheduled to participate in meetings of foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN format, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum.