Russia says its battlegroup North inflicts up to 140 casualties on Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian battlegroup North struck five Ukrainian army brigades and caused enemy troops to lose up to 140 people in the Kharkov area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 71st Jaeger Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade, 113th and 127th territorial defense brigades, and 13th National Guard brigade in the area near the settlements of Tikhoye, Maliye Prokhody, Krugloye and Borshchevaya in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses amounted up to 140 troops, three motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and an armament depot.

Battlegroup West

"Units of the battlegroup West inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian 144th mechanized brigade and the 112th subdivision near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 550 troops, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles and seven motor vehicles. Also, counter-battery operations damaged a US-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a UK-made 105mm L-119 howitzer, Hortitsa-M and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station, and a Ukrainian ammunition depot.

Battlegroup South

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 24th and 54th mechanized brigades, 114th and 122nd territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Verkhnekamenskoye and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses in that area were up to 700 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, two UK-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzers, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer.

Russian troops also destroyed two Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and two arms depots.

Battlegroup Center

"Units of the battlegroup Center improved tactical position and struck the formations of the Ukrainian 151st Mechanized Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 95th Airborne Assault Brigade and the Lyut Assault Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Progress, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Druzhba and Artyomovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian 53rd Mechanized Brigade was repulsed. The enemy lost more than 395 servicemen, an armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers and three ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Battlegroup East

"Units of the battlegroup East struck the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade. The enemy lost up to 120 servicemen," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine also lost five motor vehicles, two 155-mm M777 howitzers, two US-made 155-mm M198 howitzers and an ammunition depot.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 100 troops, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a D-20 howitzer and an ammunition depot," the ministry said.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit Ukrainian 121st and 124th territorial defense brigades near Sadovoye, Antonovka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region.

Air Force and air defenses

"Russian tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces and artillery destroyed a command post and a drone storage facility of the Ukrainian 63rd Mechanized Brigade, a low-altitude surveillance radar, an engagement radar, a combat control vehicle and two launchers of the S-300 missile system," the ministry said.

Ukrainian troops and equipment were hit in 146 areas.

"Air defenses shot down two Tochka-U tactical missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS and 61 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 630 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,330 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,645 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,383 multiple launch rocket systems, 12,319 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,012 special military motor vehicles.