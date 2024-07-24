Over 100 Russian citizens killed in Ukrainian drone strikes since early this year — envoy

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Over 100 Russian civilians have been killed in strikes by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since the beginning of this year, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of 2024, over 600 civilians (623) have suffered in strikes by Ukrainian UAVs and more than 100 (107) have lost their lives. Since the beginning of this month alone, already 137 people have been victims of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi drone operators and nine of them have been killed. Sixteen children suffered from UAV bombardments in July alone and two of them were killed," the envoy said.

Residents of the borderline Belgorod Region suffered the most from Ukrainian drone strikes: 60 people were wounded, of whom five lost their lives. In the Donetsk People’s Republic, 33 people were wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks, of whom two civilians were killed. In the Kursk Region, one person was killed and 17 others were wounded in the Ukrainian drone strikes, Miroshnik said.

The Ukrainian military uses UAVs to deliver strikes on civilians in the courtyards of residential buildings, attacks cars, rescuers, medics and utility service personnel working at the scene of bombardments, he said.

"Law enforcement agencies are carrying out investigations into all these facts while our service has prepared a special report that we will submit at international venues where Russia is represented by official delegations. The entire world should know about the inhuman hunt for civilians organized by Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and the Kiev regime led by [Vladimir] Zelensky," the envoy said.