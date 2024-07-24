Moscow to respond to any of Seoul’s steps against Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Any steps that Seoul may take against Russia will not go unanswered and will fail to strengthen South Korea’s security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"We would like to warn [Seoul] against any hasty steps that could further raise tensions on the [Korean] Peninsula," he noted. "Definitely, any actions against Russia will not go without a proper response. We don’t think this will enhance South Korea’s security," Rudenko added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister called on South Korea "to soberly assess the current situation on the Peninsula and focus on its own security interests rather on those of third countries."