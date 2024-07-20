Parliament speaker highlights Russia’s ongoing support for Nicaragua

MANAGUA, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow has and will continue to support Nicaragua, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said while on a visit to the Central American nation.

The State Duma speaker congratulated the country’s government and people on the 45th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volodin pointed out that 45 years ago, the Nicaraguan people had chosen their own path. "You chose to be free and independent. You defended your right to decide and plan your future, build your life, give birth to children and bring them up, and make friends. You won the right to be an independent nation," the politician said.

"Our country has always supported Nicaragua. Together, we are fighting for a multipolar world order and the right to build our own future, doing our best to make sure that the world is fair," Volodin concluded.