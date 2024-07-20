MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Units of the North group of forces repelled five attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the day, including the forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kraken, senior officer of the group’s press center Yaroslav Yakimkin said.

"We repelled five attacks by formations of the 57th mechanized, 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Vostok special operations forces, and the Kraken Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the group's units defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades. In just one day, the enemy lost up to 255 military personnel, 6 pickup trucks, the Akatsiya self-propelled gun, and the Enclave-N electronic warfare station.