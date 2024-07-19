West resists efforts to form fair multipolar system — Russian ambassador to US

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. The West attempts to maintain its grip on power and resists the efforts to establish a fairer and more stable multipolar system of international relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an article for the Schiller Institute.

"Russia stands for the formation of a fairer and more stable multipolar system of international relations, based on the UN Charter and, above all, on the principle of sovereign equality of states," he said.

According to Antonov, this approach is gaining more and more support in the international community, which is striving to root out the remnants of the colonial system.

"The collective West is still actively resisting such efforts, trying hard to retain the ‘reins of power’ and the status of ‘master of destinies’," the ambassador said.

Antonov said that countries realize that the West’s neo-colonial practices of resorting to force for solutions lead to nothing good, and many examples can be seen in history.

"The world majority clearly understands that the Western colonial practices don’t lead to anything good. A bitter confirmation to this is the use of force by an aggressive minority under the leadership of the US in a number of countries, including Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and some states in Asia and Africa," he said.

Ambassador pointed out that experts estimate that "since 1945, Washington has made more than 50 attempts at coups d’etat and military interventions.".