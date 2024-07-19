Russia delivers 11 strikes at Ukrainian air bases, military, energy sites over week

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia delivered 11 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian air bases, military and energy sites over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On July 13-19, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 11 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at enemy air bases, energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, air defense and electronic warfare systems. The strikes also targeted the deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, trains with armament and military hardware, depots storing ammunition, including munitions supplied by Western countries and equipment warehouses. The goals of the strikes were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian army loses 13,075 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 13,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all frontline areas over the week, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Over the week of July 13-19, the Ukrainian army suffered roughly 1,370 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,920 casualties from Battlegroup West, 3,930 casualties from Battlegroup South, 2,215 casualties from Battlegroup Center, 925 casualties from Battlegroup East and 715 casualties from Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest data show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,370 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled 23 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 1,370 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and a motorized infantry brigade, two marine infantry brigades and four territorial defense brigades. They repelled 23 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,370 personnel, five tanks, 25 motor vehicles, 28 field artillery guns, including seven 155mm foreign-made howitzers, and seven electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,920 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,920 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 38 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position as a result of successful operations and inflicted casualties on formations of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, two infantry brigades and three territorial defense brigades. They repelled six counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,920 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, among them three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 46 motor vehicles and 38 field artillery guns, including twelve 155mm NATO-produced howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 30 field ammunition depots and six electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 3,930 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 3,930 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 24 field ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two airmobile brigades and two air assault brigades. They repulsed 10 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,930 personnel, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and three US-manufactured HMMWV armored vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 71 field artillery guns, including 28 Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 10 electronic warfare stations and 24 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Yuryevka community in DPR

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Yuryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Yuryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,215 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,215 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed 27 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled 38 counterattacks by enemy formations," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 2,215 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two M113 armored personnel carriers and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture, 26 motor vehicles and 27 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberates Urozhainoye, repels five counterattacks over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated the community of Urozhainoye and repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian army brigades, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repelled five counterattacks by enemy formations," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 925 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 35 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, including 19 NATO-produced howitzers and self-propelled weapons, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 715 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 715 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy ammunition depots over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 715 personnel, two tanks, 37 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed nine electronic warfare stations and 11 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 10 Ukrainian seaborne drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed 10 Ukrainian seaborne drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed 10 naval drones in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down three Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over week

Russian air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, air defense capabilities shot down three Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, eight US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 10 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, an S-200 surface-to-air missile upgraded for striking ground targets and 44 US-made HIMARS rockets," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces also shot down 305 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 94 UAVs in the airspace of western Russian regions, it specified.

Almost 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Almost 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 19 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy 630 warplanes in Ukraine operation

Russian troops have destroyed 630 Ukrainian combat aircraft since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the Ukrainian army has lost the following since the start of the special military operation: 630 aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,841 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,611 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,379 multiple rocket launchers, 12,059 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,829 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.