LUGANSK, July 19. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed as they tried to launch an explosive-laden drone near the settlement of Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"In close vicinity to the engagement line near the settlement of Glubokoye, a munition unexpectedly slipped off a civilian quadcopter converted for military purposes upon its attempted take-off. As a result of the blast that followed, the crew consisting of two soldiers suffered wounds incompatible with life," the expert said, referring to his own sources.

Fellow Ukrainian servicemen "did not even try" to render first medical aid to the wounded, Marochko said.