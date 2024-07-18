Ukrainian forces using chemical weapons against Russian army — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are using chemical weapons against the Russian army, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Raybkov told the Zvezda (Star) TV channel.

"The use of toxic substances is a separate issue. We continue to record such actions by the Ukrainian armed forces and provide reports through special channels, particularly to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, and also in New York," he said.

The senior diplomat pointed out that in the previous two years, the Russian military had gathered comprehensive evidence exposing deep interaction between Washington and Kiev in this field, "particularly in carrying out activities in breach of the [Biological and Toxin Weapons] Convention, which eventually means that components of biological weapons were created in Ukraine," Ryabkov stressed. "Both things are absolutely unacceptable; they are condemned not only by us but also by the wider international community," he noted.