Lavrov calls for including Palestine in all discussions about its future

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is aware of behind-the-scenes discussions about the future of Palestine, but insists Palestine should be involved in these discussions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He was speaking at a meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, in his capacity as chairman of the UN Security Council.

"We are all aware of the behind-the-scenes communication, the plans that are being hatched that look to future arrangements in Gaza and the entire Palestinian state, although there is little talk of a state there. We believe that everyone should respect the principle of 'not a word about Palestine without Palestine,’" he said.

"The Palestinians are able to decide their own future without outside interference, no matter how much someone wants to decide everything for them and against their will," Lavrov stated.