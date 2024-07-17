Ukrainian army attacks 25 populated areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 76 projectiles and launched 29 drones at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, leaving four civilians injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Twenty-eight projectices were fired in seven shelling attacks on the town of Shebekino, the villages of Ziborovka and Novaya Tavolzhanka and the Pankov farming community. Besides, five drones were launched. Four civilians suffered injuries," the regional governor wrote on Telegram, adding that all those injured had been taken to the hospital.

Twenty-four apartments in eight multi-family buildings, nine private houses, 12 cars and a truck, as well as garages, municipal vehicles, a non-residential building, a business facility, the office of an agricultural company, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

The villages of Belovskoye, Varvarovka, Orlovka, Petrovka, Cheremoshnoye, Shchetinovka and Yasnye Zori came under attack in the Belgorodsky District. The attacks involved 11 munitions and 11 drones, five of which were downed by air defenses. Two buildings were damaged at a farm.

Four drones attacked the villages of Baitsury and Gruzskoye in the Boriskovsy District, damaging a private house and two cars. An attack on the villages of Novopetrovka and Stary Khutor in the Valuisky District, which involved six projectiles and a drone, damaged four private houses and a power line.

In the Graivoronsky District, the villages of Glotovo, Kozinka, Novostroyevka Pervaya, Novostroyevka Vtoraya, Spodaryushino and Chapayevsky came under fire. The attacks, which involved 22 munitions and six unmanned aerial vehicles, damaged a building at a farm. Three munitions were fired at the villages of Vyazovoye, Popovka and Repyakhovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, which were also attacked by two drones.