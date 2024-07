MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A command post of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in the country’s capital of Kiev was hit by a strike earlier in the week, a Russian security official told TASS.

"A missile strike targeted a military facility in Kiev at the beginning of the week. An SBU command post was hit," he said.

Several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries.