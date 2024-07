BRYANSK, July 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down two fixed-wing drones above the borderline region of Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

"The Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack, involving fixed-wing drones, has been thwarted. Two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed above the Surazhsky district by the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces," he wrote.

No damage or casualties occurred, the official added.