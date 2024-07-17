Global catastrophe possible, but Russia is trying to prevent it — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow is trying to prevent a devastating global conflict, but its opponents are reluctant to demonstrate common sense, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told aif.ru in an interview.

When asked whether Russia should use a broader range of weapons at its disposal in the Ukrainian conflict, provided that more and more restrictions are being lifted by the United States, he said: "In any case, Russia will act in strict accordance with the UN Charter and other key documents, as well as with universally accepted norms of the international law."

"And as long as we can prevent a global catastrophe, we will try to do so. Regrettably, our current enemies do not share our aspirations, and we cannot count on their wisdom, will and aspirations for peace. Which means that everything is possible," he said.

He went on to say that Russia has moral and legal grounds to give an adequate symmetric or asymmetric response to any direct threat to its security and sovereignty.

"This stands in our Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence [nuclear doctrine]. Our potential - military, technical and economic - is more than enough to defend the citizens of our country and of friendly nations," he added.