West’s security guarantees intended to keep Kiev away from NATO — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Western countries came up with the idea of so-called security guarantees to Ukraine in order not to admit Kiev to NATO, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, told TASS in an interview.

"There is an opinion that the so-called agreements on security guarantees are an alternative to Ukraine’s NATO membership. They were invented by Western countries in order not to admit Kiev to the alliance, appease the disappointed Kiev government and encourage it to continue the armed confrontation with Russia," the diplomat said when asked about the purpose of signing these documents.

Polishchuk said around two dozens of such agreements have already been signed.

"All of them are of framework, declarative nature and put on paper what Western countries are already doing. Certainly, such document will have no effect on the special military operation, conducted by the Russian Federation’s armed forces," he said.