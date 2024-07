MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s admission to NATO would not only constitute a direct threat to Russia, but would amount to a deferred declaration of war, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told aif.ru in an interview.

"From the very beginning, we have been informing NATO that Ukraine’s admission is not just a direct threat to Russia’s national interests. In essence, it is a declaration of war, albeit a deferred one," he said.