Russian security official uncertain whether special op should have started earlier

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. There is no simple answer to the question of whether Russia should have begun its special operation in Ukraine earlier, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told aif.ru in an interview.

"There is no unambiguous answer to the question," he said.

On the one hand, the problem of corrupt politicians and the government they formed could have been resolved back in 2000s, Medvedev continued.

"On the other hand, such conflicts require economic and military might, because it is evident that NATO’s interference would be imminent, despite all their claims of friendship and partnership with Russia," he added.

In his opinion, Russia is "much stronger that it used to be 20 years ago, and much better prepared for a conflict of this kind.".