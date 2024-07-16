Lavrov invites Iran’s acting foreign minister to visit Russia

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated his invitation to Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to visit Russia, offering him three cities to choose from.

"Don’t forget that you have my invitation to visit Russia. Choose a city: Moscow, [south Russia’s] Astrakhan or [northwestern city of] Murmansk," Lavrov said.

Lavrov and Kani held talks on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council.