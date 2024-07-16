Top diplomats of Russia, Kuwait discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Kuwait, Sergey Lavrov and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, discussed the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone during a meeting in New York.

"In the course of the conversation, the sides synchronized their watches on issues of international and Middle Eastern agenda of bilateral concern, focusing on the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The importance of continuing close cooperation between Moscow and Kuwait City in order to promote a political and diplomatic solution to regional conflict was underscored," the statement says.

The sides also reaffirmed their mutual determination to develop political dialogue and bilateral ties in trade, economy, culture and other spheres.

The two ministers held talks on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council.