Russia to take Switzerland’s shift from policy of neutrality into account — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. In its bilateral relations with Switzerland, Russia will take into account the country’s progressing shift from the principles of neutrality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis.

"The Russian side noted the confederation’s progressing shift away from the principles of neutrality in the context of its decision to join anti-Russian sanctions," the ministry said.

"Such actions cannot be left unnoticed and will be taken into account while shaping Russia’s policy on Switzerland," it said.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council.