Russia has no intention to interfere in internal US processes, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia has never interfered and has no intention to interfere in internal political processes in the United States but keeps a close eye on the latest developments there like the rest of the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary for the Zvezda TV channel on Tuesday.

"We have never interfered and are not going to interfere in internal political processes in the United States. Another thing is that we, like the rest of the world, keep a close eye on what is taking place there because this is the world’s largest economy and the most powerful military country that spends huge money, even more than all the other countries taken together, on the Department of Defense," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"And, of course, when violence comes to prevail during the election campaign in that country, this is a subject of concern for the entire world, including us," Peskov said.

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.