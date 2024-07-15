Expansion of NATO drills with Japan to further escalate tensions — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. NATO's plans to expand joint exercises with Japan will only lead to new problems and the risk of escalation in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists.

"Such steps will bring nothing but problems and escalation, especially given the complexity of the as yet unresolved problems in that region," the senior diplomat said.

He noted that the Russian side is opposed to this activity, as "this is a move aimed at further bringing the North Atlantic Alliance into the affairs of the region, which [are] far beyond NATO's geographical responsibility."

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is in favor of increasing the scale of joint exercises with Tokyo amid security concerns in Asia and Europe. He said this includes sea and air exercises, as well as joint cybersecurity drills.