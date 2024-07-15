Tatarstan clerics brave shelling to support soldiers in special op zone

KAZAN, July 15. /TASS/. A clerical delegation from Russia’s region of Tatarstan led by Mufti Kamil Samigullin came under a shelling attack in the special military operation zone, the press service of the Muslim Religious Board of Tatarstan said.

The delegation also included Imam-Mohtasib of the region’s Yutazinsky District Marat Mardanshin and Archpriest Andrey Zinkov of the department of interaction with armed forces of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Kazan Diocese.

"Despite Ukrainian strikes with shells and drones along the entire route as well as the enemy operation to shell the delegation from Tatarstan, Kamil Hazrat together with Marat Hazrat and Father Andrey managed to reach three military bases, hold meetings with soldiers from the republic and Russia’s other regions, talk to them, answer their questions, read sermons, provide moral support, familiarize themselves with their living and service conditions, inspect their dugouts and praying quarters," the press service said in a statement.

It noted that the religious figures visited Lugansk, Donetsk and Russian military units stationed close to the line of engagement. During the visit, Tatar Muslim religious leaders visited mosques in Donetsk and Lugansk and met with local imams. In all, they spent three days in the special military operation zone.