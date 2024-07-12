Russia sees meddling in internal US politics as unacceptable — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia will not interfere in domestic US politics and will observe the presidential campaign there just like any other country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Channel One television.

"The idea that it is inadmissible to interfere in any way in domestic American political processes is absolutely imperative and indisputable for us. So who will be president and vice president, how it will happen - this all remains for us roughly in the same category as for any other external observer in any country, who is slightly interested in political affairs. Nothing more than that," Ryabkov said.

"It is no coincidence that we have told the Americans many times that one of the hardest moments in the history of our relations, when they suffered enormous damage, was related to their attempts to use the topic of Russian interference in their elections to settle scores between opposing parties and support groups," the diplomat went on to say.

"We have seen this in all of the past three, at the very least, election campaigns. We would not want to get caught up in these stories again, although it is clear that both within the US intelligence community and among US Congress members there is again this growing temptation to attribute non-existent intentions to us," Ryabkov continued.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Current and former presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump have guaranteed themselves official nominations as candidates for the post by their respective parties. It was assumed they would be officially named as candidates at the national congresses of Republican Party from July 15-18 and Democratic Party from August 19-22. However, after Biden's fiasco at the televised election debate with Trump on June 27, calls intensified for the incumbent president to quit the race. There are reports that Democrats are feverishly searching for a candidate to replace Biden.