US voters have final say on Biden's presidential hopes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Friday to speculate on whether US President Joe Biden's recent public blunders could affect his chances of running on the Democratic ticket in the upcoming US presidential election.

"Let us leave it to American voters to decide on the candidates' chances [in the upcoming presidential election]," Peskov said at a news briefing.

The United States has entered into a heated discussion about Biden’s physical ability to remain president after Atlanta hosted the first-ever US televised election debate between a sitting and a former president on June 27.

CNN said some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the debate. NBC TV echoed that "Democrats just committed collective suicide." According to a CNN express-poll, two thirds of those who watched the debate said Trump won.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats. Their candidacies are to be approved at party congresses later in summer.