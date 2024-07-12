Agreements on Ukraine must be complex, not on individual issues — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The agreements on Ukraine must be complex, not cover individual issues, detached from global context, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question if the Kremlin rules out an option to return to the grain deal.

"The Kremlin does not rule out any agreements. President Putin has repeatedly said that he is open of a dialogue. He is open for any attempts to achieve agreements, based on a certain worldview, which we have spoken about. And the president is open for a dialogue, but only if all issues are viewed in a complex," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, "it is impossible to rip individual issues from the general context of the current situation, everything must be viewed in a complex."

"This is President Putin’s position, which he has talked about repeatedly," the spokesman concluded.

On July 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara hopes for the restoration of the grain deal. Previously, he also said that this agreement could be altered into a new format via establishment of a grain corridor for shipment of agricultural products not to the West, but to African states and other regions that experience food security problems.

The grain deal, signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, expired on July 17, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed out that the West exported most of the Ukrainian grain to its own states, while the main goal of providing grain to the countries in need, including African states, has not been achieved.