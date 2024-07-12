DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed two groups of the Ukrainian army’s reserves near the community of New York (Novgorodskoye) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the region’s defense circles told TASS on Friday.

The Ukrainian reserve forces were wiped out by Russian artillery and FPV drones, the defense circles said.

"Near New York, there were attempts [by the Ukrainian military] to deploy reserves. They made some miscalculation and, as a result, lost two groups. [Russian troops] blanketed them by artillery fire and drones," the defense circles said.

The frontline situation in the community of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic is tense for Ukrainian troops as they are under heavy gunfire from several directions at once, the defense circles said.