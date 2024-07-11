Russian diplomat says money trail of attack on concert hall near Moscow leads to West

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The money trail of the terrorist attack on the concert hall outside Moscow earlier this year leads abroad to people that placed an order for the crime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an article for the Financial Security magazine.

"The monstrous terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall on March 22, 2024, again showed the world the danger of the terrorist threat and the ruthlessness of the people behind it," he wrote. "The investigation is still ongoing, but it is already obvious that the money trail leads abroad to the people who placed an order for this terrible crime and organized it.".