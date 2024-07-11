Independent countries keep ties with Russia despite West’s pressure — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. The West has been trying to prevent various countries from contacts and cooperation with Russia, but nations of the Global South are still inclined to develop ties with Moscow, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One.

"This trend has been constantly observed in the past years, and it tends to get worse. They are trying to interrupt, to prevent all kinds of contacts between officials from all branches of power," he said, commenting on West’s attempted pressure on participants of the BRICS parliamentary forum.

"But as we can see, countries of the Global South, representing the global majority, are more inclined to develop relations in every possible way," the Kremlin spokesman added.