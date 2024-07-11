Kiev committed deliberate terror attack against children in Shebekino — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Kiev regime committed a deliberate terror attack against children by striking the playground in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, which must be immediately internationally condemned, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Yet another Kiev regime’s terror attack. A drone deliberately dropped an explosive device at children playing on a playground in Shebekino," she said on her Telegram channel."

"A deliberate terror attack against children," the diplomat underscored. "The bloody Bankovaya scum must be immediately internationally condemned.".